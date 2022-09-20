Dancing With the Stars Makes Its Debut on Disney+ — Who Went Home First?

Dancing With the Stars has officially left the broadcast-TV ballroom — but it’s samba’d right over to streaming.

Five months after it was first announced that Dancing would be moving from longtime home ABC to Disney+, the competition series made its debut on the streaming service Monday night, marking Disney+’s first foray into weekly live programming. (The streamer did previously experiment with live content back in June, when it broadcast Walt Disney World’s Harmonious Live! fireworks display from Epcot.)

Aside from its new streaming home, Dancing has tinker(bell)ed with a few other aspects of the show: Host Tyra Banks is now joined by Fresh Prince alum and onetime Mirrorball winner Alfonso Ribeiro, for one, and the streaming-era version of the show doesn’t feature any traditional commercial breaks. Plus, for the first time in recent memory, a couple was eliminated at the end of the premiere, instead of saving the first results for Episode 2.

On the whole, though, Disney+’s version of Dancing is a lot like ABC’s version of Dancing, and Monday’s season premiere featured the usual mix of pleasant surprises and works in progress on the dance floor. But who stood out — and who went home?

Grade the Season 31 debut in our poll below, then keep scrolling for a recap of Monday’s performances and weigh in on the routines.

