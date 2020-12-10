‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Says She Has COVID-19; Misses ‘The Talk’ Taping On Thursday
Dancing with the Stars judge and The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba said on Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home with some symptoms.
Inaba, 52, said in an Instagram post she is “resting and taking care of myself.”
“I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found its way to me,” she said. “So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance and wash your hands. Take care everyone. and I’ll keep you updated on my journey.”
In the video message, Inaba said she has a fever, bad cough and “lots of aches and pains.”
Inaba’s announcement was met with a string of well-wising comments from Kelly Ripa, Jenna Dewan, Amanda Kloots, Anne Heche and others.
She urged people to “be extra, extra careful, because you don’t want this.”
Dancing with the Stars wrapped its most recent season in November. The Talk posted a message from co-host Sheryl Underwood about Inaba’s absence, expressing love and wishing her a “full recovery.” Underwood also announced that co-host Sharon Osbourne, 68, had tested negative but was doing the show from home “out of an abundance of caution.” It was unclear on Thursday how long Inaba would remain on hiatus from the show.
Thursday on “The Talk,” host @SherylUnderwood shares a message about fellow host, @CarrieAnnInaba. pic.twitter.com/qbxP0JYcUJ
— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) December 10, 2020
Inaba is the latest in a string of celebrities to reveal their diagnosis. Earlier on Thursday, Ellen Degeneres announced she had tested positive for COVID-19, and was stopping production on her daytime talk show until after the holidays.
