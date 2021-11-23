Dancing with the Stars : Iman Shumpert Makes History with Season 30 Win

Iman Shumpert has been crowned the winner for season 30 of Dancing with the Stars!

The NBA star, 31, was awarded the Mirrorball Trophy by host Tyra Banks in Monday night's finale, after battling on the ballroom floor against fellow finalists Amanda Kloots, Cody Rigsby and JoJo Siwa. He has made history as the first basketball player to ever win the show or reach the finale.

For the finals, the celebrities and their pro partners each performed two routines, including a fusion dance and a freestyle.

Kloots, 39, and pro partner Alan Bersten kicked off the competition by performing a Viennese waltz and paso doble fusion dance to "Never Tear Us Apart" by Bishop Briggs, which scored 38 out of 40. The duo later followed that with a freestyle to "A Sky Full of Stars" by Coldplay for a perfect score of 40 out of 40.

Next, Rigsby, 34, and pro partner Cheryl Burke performed a paso doble and cha cha fusion dance to "Free Your Mind" by En Vogue for a score of 36 out of 40. They later returned with a freestyle to a medley of "Beethoven's Fifth" and "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)" by Todrick Hall, which earned a perfect 40 out of 40.

Third, Siwa, 18, and pro partner Jenna Johnson performed a tango and cha cha fusion dance to "I Love It" by Icona Pop featuring Charli XCX, which scored a perfect 40 out of 40. They later followed that with a freestyle to "Born this Way" by Lady Gaga for another 40 out of 40.

Finally, Shumpert and pro partner Daniella Karagach performed a cha cha and foxtrot fusion dance to "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire, which earned a perfect 40 out of 40. The pair later returned with a freestyle to a medley of "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott featuring Ciara and Fat Man Scoop and "Bounce" by DJ Client for yet another 40 out of 40.

At the end of the night, Banks, 47, announced that Kloots landed in fourth place and Rigsby in third, leaving Siwa and Shumpert as the two final contestants. A surprised Banks then revealed that Shumpert and Karagach, 28, were the champions of season 30.

Shumpert's victory comes one year after The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe won season 29 with pro Artem Chigvintsev in November 2020. It was announced earlier this month that the former reality star, 36, will join the upcoming Dancing with the Stars winter tour. Kloots and Jimmie Allen will also make appearances on select dates.

"All of the dancers told me what an incredible experience the tour is," Bristowe said in a press release at the time. "I was so sad that there was no tour last season [due to COVID], so I am very excited that I'll finally get to perform in front of an audience and connect with the fans!"

She added, "Being on Dancing with the Stars let me live out my childhood dream by being able to dance on such a big platform and I am beyond grateful for all of it."

In addition to Bristowe and Chigvintsev, 39, the tour will include Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Karagach and Bersten, 27,.

The tour is set to kick off on Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and conclude March 27 in Modesto, California, hitting various states and cities along the way. For a full list of tour dates and locations, visit the official website here.