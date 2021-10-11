'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Shocked By JoJo Siwa's Heart-Stopping Fall in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Dancing With the Stars season 30 is entering its fourth week of the competition, and YouTuber JoJo Siwa keeps bringing it to the ballroom. But while she and her pro dance partner Jenna Johnson make performing every week look easy, JoJo is showing folks that practice makes perfect with some heart-stopping behind-the-scenes footage.

The ABC dancing competition show aired its highly anticipated "Britney Night" last Monday, honoring pop star Britney Spears with choreography and outfits inspired by her. For the special episode, JoJo and Jenna danced the Argentine tango to Britney's “Baby One More Time” and their energetic routine earned praise from the DWTS judges, especially for the lifts.

But as it turns out, the pair had had some difficulty nailing the routine. In a 15-second TikTok, JoJo and Jenna were captured attempting their last lift of the routine for the first time during rehearsals — and it definitely tested JoJo’s strength. Watch the clip below to see what happened when JoJo attempted to flip Jenna upside down:

Upon seeing the backstage video, JoJo’s fans were both in shock and in awe of how she handled the situation. Many couldn’t help but applaud her quick thinking when the two unexpectedly started falling to the floor.

“This is one of the safest falls I’ve seen 😳 well done,” one person wrote. Another added, “But you didn’t drop her 😃 Incredible partnership right here!” to which JoJo replied, “Never. Ever.” A different fan said, “Didn’t nail it but you also didn’t drop her. You caught her and made sure she was okay. 👏.” A follower commented, “I now trust JoJo with my life” and someone else wrote, “Didn’t let her hit her head and didn’t fall on top of her… go JoJo.”

Thankfully, JoJo and Jenna recovered from the incident without any injuries. In the end, the duo perfected the move and nailed it by the time they got in front of the judges.

Of the performance, Len Goodman noted that although the dance “had a little bit much staccato,” they still did a great job. Bruno Tonioli called it “fabulous” and told JoJo she has a one-of-a-kind stage presence. What’s more, Carrie Ann Inaba even suggested that the men competing on the show watch how JoJo leads Jenna on the dance floor and take notes. All of this earned JoJo and Jenna a total score of 24 out of 30.

Story continues

We can’t wait to see what they do next!

You Might Also Like