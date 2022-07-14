Just In: 'Dancing With the Stars' Will No Longer Be on ABC



In the season 30 finale of Dancing with the Stars, NBA star Iman Shumpert triumphantly walked away with the coveted Mirrorball trophy. So, who will be the next celebrity contestant to impress DWTS judges and fans in season 31? That's the burning question.

Since it first premiered on ABC 16 years ago, the primetime show has been one of the network's most successful series. Even still, it sounds like the show is undergoing a lot of changes before the next season premieres later this year. Now, as it enters its 31st season, fans are as excited as ever, and many are waiting to tune in to the see the new roster of celebrities and professional dancers to grace the ballroom.

Without further ado, here are all the details to know about Dancing With the Stars season 31:

When will Dancing With the Stars season 31 premiere?

Though we don't have set dates yet, the new season of Dancing With the Stars will likely premiere in September 2022. But there's a big change to note — instead of Dancing With the Stars premiering Monday nights on ABC, season 31 will be relocating exclusively to Disney+. Per Deadline, this will be the first live-streaming reality show in the U.S.

As for what you'll see Monday nights on ABC this fall instead, it's likely that NFL football games will air in its place.

Who is in the Dancing With the Stars season 31 cast?

Last year, the DWTS season 30 cast announcement was made in early September 2021 on Good Morning America, less than two weeks before the show returned. It was a similar case for DWTS season 29, so this might mean that whenever a premiere date is announced, the cast lineup should be revealed in the two weeks leading up to it. Until then, we wouldn't be surprised if viewers started coming up with their own theories about who could be part of the Dancing With the Stars season 31 cast.

Who will be the Dancing With the Stars judges?

When Dancing With the Stars aired this past fall, judge Len Goodman made his return to the competition show after being unable to film during season 29. (Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he wasn't able travel from the U.K. to L.A. and be a full-time panelist.) In response to this, former DWTS pro Derek Hough filled in for him. As folks know, for season 30, both Len and Derek came back to gives their scores and notes alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. We're hoping all four judges return again for season 31!

Who will host Dancing With the Stars season 31?

Tyra Banks joined DWTS in September 2020 for season 29 as both a host and executive producer. She replaced longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

On July 14, Tyra announced that she was returning to host Dancing With the Stars season 31 — but she wouldn't be alone. DWTS season 19 Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro is joining the former supermodel as a cohost. After the news broke on Good Morning America, Alfonso posted an Instagram video celebrating his new position and it featured Tyra.

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” he said in a statement, per Deadline. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” Tyra added. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as cohost warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

How can I watch or stream the new season of Dancing With the Stars in 2022?

Although the ballroom competition was previously on Hulu, the newest season of Dancing With the Stars will only be available to stream on Disney+. There's no word yet when new episodes will be released, but we will update this post when we know more.

When signing up for Disney+, you'll receive access to unlimited entertainment for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Alternatively, you can purchase The Disney Bundle, which includes subscriptions to Disney+, ESPN+ and the Hulu plan you select for a discounted price, as compared to the price of each subscription separately. If you go The Disney Bundle route, the package is available with Hulu (ad-supported) for $13.99 per month or with Hulu (no ads) for $19.99 per month.

