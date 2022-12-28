Dancing With The Stars' Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby: 'Over the Moon'

Daniella Karagach/Instagram

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have a baby girl on the way!

The Dancing with the Stars pros shared a video Tuesday from a special gathering with friends and family where they learned the sex of their baby on the way and celebrated Karagach's 30th birthday.

"IT'S A ….. BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉," the couple captioned the video, shared in a joint Instagram post.

"Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share these [sic] beautiful news with you!!!! This is a birthday I'll never forget🥹," the mom-to-be wrote.

"I want to thank Pasha for making this day so special for me. From the morning love notes and flowers to the games and festivities at night, thank you for spoiling me with love. I couldn't have ask for a better day and better people to be surrounded by. Thank you for celebrating me and baby girl!!!"

The video, set to a remix of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," showed guests partaking in fun games before the reveal, which was done with the release of pink balloons and confetti.

The couple first shared their exciting baby news exclusively with PEOPLE last month, revealing they will welcome their first baby in May.

"We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby," Karagach told PEOPLE. "We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on [DWTS season 31's] premiere day."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: DWTS, Pasha Pashkov, and Daniella Karagach attend the 3rd Annual Dance To End Hunger Gala at City Market Social House on June 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Unique Nicole/Getty

Karagach and Pashkov informed their DWTS castmates about the baby news before the show's season finale, and she said NBA star Iman Shumpert, her partner with whom she won the Mirrorball Trophy in 2021, had the "funniest" reaction.

"I can't wait to bring in a baby to the Dancing with the Stars family," Karagach said. "They're all so loving and supportive, so to share that news with them was so, so special."

Fellow pro Witney Carson announced her pregnancy earlier this month and Val Chmerkovskiy's wife Jenna Johnson sat out season 31 due to her pregnancy, so Karagach has plenty of friends going through similar journeys alongside her.

"I'm definitely going to be reaching out to a lot of my friends on the show," she said. "We need all the help that we can get!"