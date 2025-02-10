Dancing Rotherham United fan video goes viral

A video of a Rotherham United fan spotted dancing at an away game has been viewed more than 2.5m times on social media.

Corey Sanderson, who is autistic, attended the Birmingham City v Rotherham United match on 1 February with his dad, Mark Sanderson, 49.

The 19-year-old was filmed dancing just before kick-off.

He said: "Any time I hear music I like, I'll dance to it and I've done it at most games I've gone to, like, home or away but this is the first time I've actually had the home fans notice and also film me."

Corey's dad, who is a teaching assistant, said: "He is really shy but is enjoying the attention."

He said he was initially worried about the reaction of people on social media but that "it soon became apparent that, you know, the good was outweighing the bad".

