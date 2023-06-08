Dancing in the Park: A summer-long event

The warm summer weather has some South Peace residents dancing in the park.

The Peace Country Western Dance Club (PCWDC) is hosting dancing in the park at the amphitheatre in Muskoseepi Park all summer long.

“It's a very casual vibe, sometimes we do a little mini-lesson, sometimes we just dance,” said Kara Reed, PCWDC social convenor.

The dancing starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and is free to attend.

“There's no commitment; we don't really set anything up, we just bring a speaker and a computer with music on and just go dancing,” said Reed.

The club has been dancing in the park for about eight years, said Reed, but it also allows people to come out and try some country dances.

Some passersby have even been known to join the fun, while others just come to watch.

Reed said people can come solo or bring a partner to dance.

Ed Johnston has been hosting the dancing in the park for a long time, adding to the night's energy not only with his dances but a few jokes along the way, said Reed.

The club is also looking for some leads; there are so many women dancers, they have begun to learn how to lead.

The free dances go on into August, and then the PCWDC starts its classes again in September.

Corina McCollum says she is a newer club member but enjoys that she can continue practicing throughout the summer.

She said many different country dance styles are explored, allowing participants to try two-stepping, linedancing and country swing dancing.

“It’s a really nice welcoming environment,” said McCollum, which brings many different people together to all dance in the park.

The PCWDC was founded in 1992 and is run by volunteers, and offers fun, social, and easygoing classes.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News