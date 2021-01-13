'Dancing On Ice' pro skater Yebin Mok suffers stab wound to leg in training injury

Olympian Graham Bell's 'Dancing On Ice' partner Yebin Mok has been severely injured in rehearsals. (ITV)

Dancing On Ice professional skater Yebin Mok has had her leg sliced open in a freak accident during rehearsals - which left her tendons exposed.

The pro skater was partnered with Olympic skier Graham Bell - who will now not appear in the launch episode of the ITV celebrity skating competition this weekend, instead appearing in week two with new partner Karina Manta.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield - who also host DOI - broke the news on This Morning - admitting they had seen a photo of the injury that was too horrific to air on the daytime show.

After an accident in training on Monday, Yebin unfortunately needs to take time off the ice to recuperate and heal.



We’re wishing her a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in action soon ❤️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/1tBVLDcNFE — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 13, 2021

Willoughby announced: "This week Olympic skier Graham Bell and his partner Yebin had a freak accident, which resulted in her having a laceration on her leg."

Schofield added: "We had a Zoom meeting yesterday with the team and they showed us a picture that we can not show you on TV.

"Holly couldn't even look at it, she had to look away - and it was a very nasty stab wound from an ice blade.

"You could see the tendons, it's a very dangerous show."

Colin Jackson CBE, Denise Van Outen, Graham Bell, Lady Leshurr, Sonny Jay, Faye Brookes, Billie Shepherd, Jason Donovan, Joe-Warren Plant, Myleene Klass, Rebekhah Vardy and Rufus Hound are competing in DOI 2021. (ITV)

Comedian Rufus Hound will now be skating in the launch show in place of Bell.

Mok will be "out of the show for quite a few weeks", while she recovers.

This comes after contestant Rebekah Vardy revealed that her own professional partner Andy Buchanan had to be treated in hospital after she accidentally sliced his face with her skate during training,

The footballer’s wife said: "I seem to be the only one who’s ended up hurting my pro, putting him in hospital. I do apologise. No, It was awful; I think I’ve just come to terms with scarring his face.”