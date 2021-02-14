'Dancing On Ice' hit by triple controversy over Rita Ora, Bonnie and Clyde romance and 'unfair' elimination
Amy Tinkler has become the latest celebrity to be voted out of Dancing On Ice in an episode that was plagued by controversy.
Complaints of an unfair elimination, shock at the decision to feature Bonnie and Clyde as a romantic couple, and outrage at Rita Ora being booked to perform following her COVID rule breaks all rocked this week's show.
All four judges voted to save Lady Leshurr and Brendyn Hatfield in the skate-off, sending a tearful Tinkler and her partner Joe Johnson home.
Viewers hadn't been convinced that it was fair for anyone to leave this week, as despite only being at the halfway point there were just six couples competing tonight.
Joe-Warren Plant is the latest celebrity to leave after getting a positive COVID test, while Jason Donovan was sitting the show out on doctors' orders after injuring his back.
Gymnast Tinkler was a replacement for Denise Van Outen who left with a broken shoulder, Billie Shepherd had to quit after a concussion, and Rufus Hound also left after a positive COVID test.
A performance from Rita Ora didn't go down well with viewers, as they complained that it was insensitive to book her when contestants had dropped out with COVID.
Ora was caught celebrating her birthday at a restaurant during lockdown in November, and also had to apologise when it later emerged that she should have been quarantining at the time following a work trip to Egypt.
Rita. No. You broke the rules and its rather insulting to have you on when contestants have caught covid. #DancingOnIce
— Sarah-Jayne Vocalist (@sarahjaynevocal) February 14, 2021
#dancingonice very disappointed in you #ITV. Why are you giving the covid repeat offender @RitaOra airtime?? Very poor choice
— Robbie Pickford (@iswapuswap) February 14, 2021
There were complaints of poor taste in one of the couples represented on the Valentine's Day show, too.
Viewers were surprised that tonight's love stories-themed show saw Tinkler and Johnson perform as Bonnie and Clyde, arguing that it wasn't exactly a great romance.
Bonnie and Clyde murdered 13 people and they're on 'greatest love stories' oh my god #DancingOnIce
— Claudia Boleyn BA 🌹Socialist🌹🇮🇳+🏴 (@ClaudiaBoleyn) February 14, 2021
Does anyone at #DancingOnIce know how many people Bonnie & Clyde murdered? Ooh, the romance!
— @tppoland (@DottyFaulkner) February 14, 2021
However, the show pulled out all the stops to fill the excess time from being two skaters down, welcoming back former Dancing On Ice champion Ray Quinn who showed off his skating skills before announcing viewer competition details.
There was also an update from Donovan's skating partner Alexandra Schauman about her best friend Brianne Delcourt, who has just welcomed a baby daughter with her celebrity partner from last year's series, Kevin Kilbane.
Host Phillip Schofield told viewers that so far there have been four Dancing On Ice weddings, and four babies.
Schauman said of Delcourt and Kilbane: "They're amazing, I'm so happy for them, they got married this summer and last week welcomed their baby girl Olivia May.
"She's gorgeous and looks just like her big sister Gracie."
Schofield joked: "Busy old lockdown for them."
Things we never thought we'd see in 2021: Ross and Rachel doing the Headbanger 😱 @RebekahVardy @AndyBuchananTV #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/AE6nGOdCJl
— Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 14, 2021
Faye Brookes and Hamish Gaman performed as Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day, while Rebekah Vardy completed the series' first headbanger with Andy Buchanan as Rachel and Ross from Friends.
It was also a special night for judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, as it was the 37th anniversary of their Olympic Gold-winning Bolero skate.
Pro skater Yebin Mok, who had to drop out of the series before it began after her partner Graham Bell accidentally stabbed her in the leg with his skate during training, made her return to the ice tonight the week after Bell left to perform a professional routine with Shepherd's former partner Mark Hanretty.
