'Dancing on Ice' contestant Joe-Warren Plant forced to drop out after positive COVID test

Joe-Warren Plant has announced he will be leaving Dancing on Ice after he and his skating partner Vanessa Bauer tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Emmerdale actor is the fourth star to drop out following on from Denise van Outen and Billie Shepherd who departed due to injury and Rufus Hound who also had a positive COVID result.

Plant, 18, said in a statement: "Having tested positive for Covid this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa and I. I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance.

"Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although its been cut short, I've thoroughly enjoyed this experience. Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members, they have been hugely supportive and I wish them all the very best.”

An ITV spokesperson added: "We can confirm that following positive Covid tests, Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have had to withdraw from this year's competition. They've been wonderful on the show this year and we thank them for all their dedication and beautiful performances."

The competition has also voted out three contestants, presenter Myleene Klass, Olympic skier Graham Bell and most recently comedian Matt Richardson who replaced Shepherd.

His first and last appearance on the programme came last Sunday as he lost the skate off against Olympic athlete Colin Jackson.

Meanwhile, Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler took over Van Outen's spot.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield joked about the difficult circumstances at the top of last week's show.

"We’re hanging on by our fingernails,” Schofield jested while his co-star added: "We’re going to have to get on the ice soon if they keep dropping like this.”

