'Dancing on Ice' 2021 line-up complete as Rufus Hound is announced for competition

Rufus Hound poses in the winners room at The Olivier Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall on April 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Actor and comedian Rufus Hound is the twelfth and final star announced for the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up.

The 41-year-old revealed he was joining the show on Martin and Roman's Sunday Best, joking that he was "doing it for the money".

"I don't know if you've heard but about six months ago this global pandemic hit and made just about everything I've ever done to earn a pound note disappear! And so this point has arrived and they said 'we'll pay you' and I said 'do you know something? I love ice skating!'" he jested.

We've H̶o̶u̶n̶d̶ found our next skating star... Welcome to the class of 2021 @RufusHound 🤩 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/7RX9WdN5Ke — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 4, 2020

He went on to tell father and son duo Martin and Roman Kemp that training was set to begin in a matter of weeks.

On a more serious note, he added: "As life goes on you find yourself at a moment where you go right I could do this, I could do that, I could have a go and actually the adventure of it is doing things that you might start off thinking not in a million years and then fate conspires and you end up doing the most fun things."

Hound, who was born Robert Simpson, will be up against Myleene Klass, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Sonny Jay, Rebekah Vardy, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson CBE, Lady Leshurr and Billie Shepherd in the competition.

View photos Rufus Hound completes the line-up for 'Dancing on Ice' 2021. (ITV) More

The programme is set to start filming again in January 2021 as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to present the contest.

Meanwhile, the judging panel will once again be made up of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

