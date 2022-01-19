Dancing on Ice's Rachel Stevens pulls out of this weekend's show due to injury

Dancing on Ice's Rachel Stevens has pulled out of her debut this weekend (Sunday, January 23) due to an injury sustained in training.

The singer, who is paired with professional Brendyn Hatfield, suffered a fracture to her wrist after falling on the ice, ITV has confirmed.

Photo credit: ITV

"Due to an injury sustained in training and on the expert advice from the Dancing on Ice medical professionals, Rachel Stevens will not skate in this Sunday's show," a show spokesperson said. "We look forward to her returning to the show next weekend."

More to follow.

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV.



