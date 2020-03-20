Dancing on Ice's Matt Evers says he has been "very sick" with coronavirus symptoms

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Dancing on Ice pro Matt Evers has revealed that he has been "very sick" all week with coronavirus symptoms.

Evers has told of how he spent the last several days at home in self-isolation without being tested, unable to get to his family in the US.

"I've been very sick for the past five days," he explained to The Sun. "I've been having flu symptoms and been really spaced out.

"I've been down, thinking what am I? Who am I? I can't get home to my family in the States too, I have elderly parents so I've been feeling pretty helpless."

The Dancing on Ice veteran did reveal that he has been able to lean on former celebrity skating partners Ian 'H' Watkins and Candice Brown for support while in isolation.

"I'm focussing on getting better," he insisted. "I'm so lucky I've been leaning on H for support, and Candice who have been amazing."

Thankfully, Evers tweeted on Friday (March 20) to let his fans know that he's starting to turn the corner: "Thank you guys for the messages. I became unwell this past Sunday. It was a very weird cold-like illness. Headaches, body aches, coughing and now no taste or smell.

"I've been in isolation since then & feeling much much better today. Stay strong and we will get through this."

Thank you guys for the messages. I became unwell this past Sunday. It was a very weird cold like illness. Headaches, body aches, coughing and now no taste or smell. I’ve been in isolation since then & feeling much much better today. Stay strong and we will get through this. — Matt Evers (@TheMattEvers) March 20, 2020

Unfortunately, former Dancing on Ice contestant Linda Lusardi hasn't fared as well this week, having been hospitalised along with her husband Sam Kent for COVID-19 symptoms after becoming "very ill".

Lusardi and Evers are among many notable figures who have had to enter self-isolation since the coronavirus pandemic broke out on a global scale.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

