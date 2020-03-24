Dancing on Ice's Linda Lusardi and her husband hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms

Photo credit: Ricky Vigil M - Getty Images

Update (24/3/2020): Linda Lusardi and husband Sam Kane were "at death's door" over coronavirus symptoms, the latter has revealed.

Writing in a Facebook post (via The Sun), Sam said: "I can't stress enough that this is not 'just a flu bug'. I've watched this take my girl to death's door.

"I've felt it take me there. It's a cruel, vile, remorseless, relentless, dark sickness. It was like three hands. One that's strangling you. One pushing your face down as it does. The other one ripping your heart out of your chest and it just doesn't stop... for days.

"Please stop going out," he added. "Passing this around will mean it just takes longer till we’re back to normal. Please stay safe people. Two weeks away from anyone else outside your family should see this gone. It’s that simple. Please stay in."

Linda herself also updated fans yesterday (March 23), tweeting: "Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind words. My @samkane1968 went home from hospital today to carry on recovering. We both tested positive with the virus. I still have a way to go yet The NHS staff have been amazing Their kindness keeps making me cry. Love to you all."

Original (20/3/2020): Former Dancing on Ice contestant Linda Lusardi and husband Sam Kane have been hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Celebrity MasterChef and Emmerdale star revealed earlier this week on Twitter that she was "extremely ill with Corona", and sadly her condition has only deteriorated over the last few days.

Her husband Samuel Kane — an actor who has starred in Brookside, Coronation Street, and Emmerdale — has since shared an update on his Facebook account to clarify that both himself and his wife have now been hospitalised (via The Sun).

"To all who know us. Linda and I have been taken to hospital and will be tested for Covid 19 at some point very soon," he wrote. "We are both stable but very ill.

"Thank you for all of your messages of support. Could I please ask that you hold off from any messaging at this time. Your concern means the world to us. Prayers and positivity in abundance please if you have time. Thank you all. Stay safe."

Lusardi had indicated her condition had nosedived hours before her hospitalisation when she thanked those who'd reached out with supportive messages.

"I want to thank you all for your good wishes," she tweeted on Thursday (March 20).

"Sam and I have had COVID-19 symptoms and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time, that’s all we can do. But let me tell you we’ve never felt this ill, EVER.

"I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. So stay safe everyone and follow the advice of the experts - please take care of yourselves, loved ones and each other."

Lusardi and Kane are among many notable figures who have had to enter self-isolation since the coronavirus pandemic broke out on a global scale.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

