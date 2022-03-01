Dancing On Ice's Connor Ball Shares Graphic Photo Of Leg Injury After Blade Accident

Dancing On Ice contestant Connor Ball has shared a grisly snap of his recent injury after suffering an accident on the rink that left him in need of stitches.

Sunday night’s live show saw The Vamps’ bassist taking a tumble on the ice for the second week in a row, during which he sliced his leg with the blade of a skate.

Connor and his partner Alexandra Schauman on the ice on Sunday night (Photo: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock)

After the accident, presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby confirmed that Connor was being seen to by the show’s medical team, with the musician later telling fans that he had required stitches in his leg.

The following day, he posted a string of behind-the-scenes pictures on his Instagram page, including one rather graphic shot of his leg injury.

“Swipe for my nights progression!” he wrote. “But warning: don’t swipe too far if you’re squeamish.”

And we’re just going to repeat that disclaimer that the picture probably isn’t one for the faint-hearted:

“I’m absolutely gutted about the routine but so grateful you guys still went absolutely mad and voted me through, I can’t thank you enough!!” he added.

“Once again an accident that never happened in training at all which makes it all the worse for me, but gonna put it in the past and get back to training asap!!

“A huge thank you to the whole team for putting me back together as always and supporting through everything, it really means a lot.”

Connor and Alexandra live to skate another day (Photo: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock)

Earlier in the series, Connor suffered yet another injury when he fell in a dress rehearsal and knocked his chin on the ice.

He went on to perform that night, only for his temporary stitches to come open at the end of the routine.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday night at 6.30pm on ITV.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

