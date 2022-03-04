Dancing On Ice's Connor Ball Opens Up About Blade Accident That Left Him In Need Of Stitches

Dancing On Ice contestant Connor Ball has opened up about his accident during last week’s live show which left him in need of stitches.

On Sunday night, The Vamps’ bassist took a tumble in the middle of his routine for the second week in a row, slicing his leg with the blade of an ice skate in the process.

After the fall, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby assured viewers that Connor was being seen to by the show’s medical team, with the musician later revealing that he’d undergone stitches in his leg.

Connor and his partner Alexandra Schauman on the ice on Sunday night (Photo: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock)
In a new interview with Metro, Connor admitted the accident had come as a “shock”, and was “a lot worse” than a previous fall earlier in the series when he hit his chin on the ice after falling during a dress rehearsal.

“When I tore off my trousers I was like, ‘ahh there’s a big hole in my leg!’,” he recalled. “But it’s all stitched up now and holding together and looking like a shark bite or something like that.

“In the clip, you don’t see the blade go into my leg, and I don’t [really know] how it happened either, I don’t even know whose blade it was.”

Connor and Alexandra live to skate another day (Photo: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock)
The day after the incident, Connor posted a string of behind-the-scenes pictures on his Instagram page, including one rather graphic shot of his leg injury.

“I’m absolutely gutted about the routine but so grateful you guys still went absolutely mad and voted me through, I can’t thank you enough!!” he wrote.

“Once again an accident that never happened in training at all which makes it all the worse for me, but gonna put it in the past and get back to training asap!!

“A huge thank you to the whole team for putting me back together as always and supporting through everything, it really means a lot.”

Connor has proved to be a favourite so far this series, avoiding the skate-off every week (Photo: ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock)
Despite his injury, Connor and his skate Alexandra Schauman will be returning to the ice for Sunday night’s show, with the remaining couples each performing a routine inspired by ice legends Torvill and Dean.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday night at 6.30pm on ITV.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

