Dancing On Ice: Injured Greg Rutherford misses final

Greg Rutherford had to pull out of the grand final of Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury in rehearsals.

The former Olympic athlete, 37, was due to compete against Ryan Thomas, Adele Roberts and Miles Nazaire later.

But his professional partner, Vanessa James, posted on Instagram that Rutherford had a "significant injury" and was being taken to hospital.

Rutherford said he was "devastated" but "these things happen", adding "what a nightmare way for this to finish".

In a statement, ITV said: "Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

"We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery. We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing on Ice family," the broadcaster added.

Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas - and his ice skating partner Amani Fancy - beat Nazaire from Made In Chelsea and the former BBC Radio 1 presenter Roberts, to be crowned the winner of the competition on Sunday evening.

Before the final, Nazaire paid tribute to former long jumper Rutherford on Instagram writing: "Not the same without you brother! Time to recover love you".

Rutherford, from Woburn Sands, won a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games and a bronze at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He retired from the sport in 2018 because of an ankle injury,