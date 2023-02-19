Dancing on Ice announces fifth elimination

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock - Shutterstock

Dancing on Ice has announced its latest elimination, with Darren Harriott becoming the latest celebrity to depart the show.

The stand-up comedian, who was partnered with Tippy Packard, faced off against Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini in the skate-off, with all four judges opting to save the latter pair.

Reflecting on his exit, Darren, who finished bottom of the leaderboard with 28.5 points, said: "I lasted a lot longer than I expected – I thought I'd be out before the show started. Thank you to everyone – it's been a dream.

"I'd never ice-skated before – everybody has been so nice," he continued. "All the pros, all the celebrities, all the trainers in the background – they are all so nice. And of course thanks to Tippy. I've never met anybody with such enthusiasm."

Siva, who missed last week through illness, said of his experience in the skate-off: “I feel exhausted but I’m so happy to be back. I’ve loved it.”

The high-scoring week, which boasted a Movie theme, saw performances range from Elvis to Top Gun: Maverick to Toy Story. There was a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard, with both The Vivienne & Colin Grafton and Carley Stenson & Mark Hanretty scoring 36.0 points.

Following closely were Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart with 35.0 for the Mission: Impossible routine, whilst Siva and Klabera and Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer scored 32.5.

Elsewhere in the show, Ashley Banjo took to the ice with his dance troupe Diversity for a special performance, wowing the crowd just before the skate-off.

The remaining celebrities progressed to Props Week, with their pairs having to tackle all sorts of obstacles as they seek to advance towards the grand final.

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

