Dancing footballers and fans bring joy to the game

Zoe Williams states in her column (Watching people watch the World Cup is a nightmare, 6 December) that she would prefer “a branch of mime or a contemporary dance based on football players and their physical expression of joy” to all existing mime and contemporary dance.

Perhaps Labanotation, a dance piece inspired by Archie Gemmill’s spectacular goal for Scotland in the 1978 World Cup, conceived by the artist Alec Finlay and choreographed by Andy Howitt, would fit the bill; or A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football by the Norwegian choreographer Jo Strømgren; or maybe Score, a dance based on football, by Sharon Watson, former creative director of Phoenix Dance Theatre.

Doug Sandle

Leeds

• Although I am not a natural England supporter (sorry, Mr Tebbit), the almost poetic first paragraph of Zoe Williams’ feature summed up the choreography brilliantly. Her prose on the page matches the wizardry of Bukayo Saka et al on the field.

San Cassimally

Edinburgh

• Zoe Williams enjoys the flamboyant celebrations of a young England football team. Another curious source of delight is watching highlights of a football or rugby encounter where the result is known, and enjoying the extravagant celebrations of a team that doesn’t go on to win.

Huw Beynon

Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire

