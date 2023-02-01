Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse arrested in sex abuse case

Las Vegas police began investigating Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse following a tip-off in October I(file image)

Las Vegas police have arrested a former actor who is accused of sexually assaulting young indigenous girls, according to police records.

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by the name of Nathan Chasing Horse, is suspected of being the leader of a cult known as The Circle.

Police have identified at least six alleged victims dating to the early 2000s.

No lawyer has so far been allocated to him who could comment on his behalf.

The Associated Press reports that his home, which he is said to share with five wives, was raided on Tuesday following a months-long police investigation that began after they received a tip-off in October.

Chasing Horse had gained a reputation among indigenous tribes across the US and Canada as a medicine man who performed healing ceremonies and spiritual gatherings.

He is suspected of using his position as a healer to commit the abuse, which according to police documents is thought to have happened in multiple states - including Montana, South Dakota and Nevada - where Nathan Chasing Horse has lived for about a decade.

Some of his alleged victims are reported to have been as young as 13. One of his wives was allegedly offered to him as a "gift" when she was 15, while another became a wife after turning 16.

He is also accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sex with the victims for other men who allegedly paid him.

According to police, Chasing Horse was banished in 2015 from a reservation in Montana amid allegations of human trafficking.

During his time as an actor, he was best known for his role as the young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in the Oscar-winning 1990 Kevin Costner film Dances With Wolves.