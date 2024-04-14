Dance teacher Angela Redgrave dies aged 106

A dance teacher who was one of the oldest ever honours recipients has died aged 106.

Angela Redgrave took over the Bristol School of Dancing in 1970 and in 2022, aged 104, was awarded the British Empire Medal for her life's work.

"A wonderful and beautiful lady who was an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed," said the Bristol School of Dancing, which said she died on Saturday.

Ms Redgrave was born in Finchley, London, in 1917, and started dancing at the age of 10.

She moved to Somerset after World War Two and started teacher training.

When she was honoured in 2022, she told the BBC: "I feel proud, we take in every child who comes to us with open arms."

Ms Redgrave made special provisions to include children with special needs in her classes.

She was also given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Royal Academy of Dance in recognition of her teaching career.

During her career she taught thousands of pupils, moving classes online with the assistance of her daughter, Felicity, when the Covid pandemic hit.

Ms Redgrave was the oldest of 1,134 people who received honours from the late Queen Elizabeth II to mark her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

When she was awarded the Empire Medal, the citation said: "After a lifelong career of the highest quality as a naturally gifted dancer, qualified teacher, choreographer and mentor to so many, she has built a reputation for excellence amongst the dance fraternity in Bristol, and the wider area, that is insurmountable."

