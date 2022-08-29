Dance Season Begins

With fall comes the registration process for activities for children during the winter. The Cudworth Dance Club is currently taking registration for the fall/winter until September 10th with classes expected to start the week of September 13, 2022. Classes are available in Jazz, Tap, Lyrical, Ballet, Musical Theatre, Hip Hop, and Tiny Tots and will be held Tuesdays and Thursday at the Cudworth School. Payment of fees or arrangements for fee payment are due at the end of September. Depending on enrollment, the fees are expected to be the same as last year. Class placements and times will be provided to families prior to the first class.

Verba Ukrainian Dance Club in Wakaw is taking registrations until Friday September 9th, for children ages 3 and up for Tiny Tot, Beginners, Junior, Intermediate and Senior youth. Classes begin Sunday September 11, 2022, in the Wakaw School. Fees are due at time of registration or the first class for returning dancers. For new dancers, the first two weeks can be used as a trial period after which fees are due. Verba does not issue refunds after the first two weeks.

Also in Wakaw, the Wakaw Dance Club is accepting registrations for dance classes for those three years old and up. The Club offers instruction in a variety of dance forms including Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Hip Hop, Mini Bop, Lyrical, and Tiny Tots. Classes range from 30 minutes to 45 minutes and fees are determined by the length of the class. If enrollment numbers are low in any given class the instructor reserves the right to cancel that class.

Rosthern School of Dance will be holding their registration on Tuesday September 13th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Offered at RSD is ballet from Beginner to Level 4, Jazz Levels 1-4, Hip Hop Levels 1-4, Tap Levels 1-4, Musical theatre Level 1 and up, and Contemporary Level 3 & 4 but students must be enrolled in Jazz and/or Ballet to register in this class.

