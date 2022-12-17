Dance: Sarah Crompton’s five best shows of 2022

Photograph: Tristram Kenton/the Guardian

1. Light of Passage

Royal Opera House, London; October

A good year for the Royal Ballet was crowned by Crystal Pite’s full-length work to Henryk Górecki’s Symphony of Sorrowful Songs that covered life, death and just about everything in between. Bringing children and veteran dancers on to the stage alongside the company’s fleet elite, the piece was full of beauty, sorrow and belief in the communicative power of dance. Sublime.

2. La Consagración de la Primavera (Rite of Spring)

Sadler’s Wells, London; December

We’ve seen three interpretations of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring this year. A specially created all-African company danced Pina Bausch’s elemental version and Mats Ek invented a searing domestic drama for English National Ballet. Both were terrific but neither matched this sensational solo by Israel Galván, which seemed to lay the bones of the music bare, with exhilarating flair.

3. Dance

Sadler’s Wells, London; March

Spring brought a new festival from Van Cleef & Arpels, scattering gems of contemporary dance across London. None was more sparkling than Lyon Opera Ballet’s revival of Lucinda Childs’s Dance from 1979, a postmodern examination of movement set to the repetitions of Philip Glass that rises to a pitch of rapturous purity.

Lyon Opera Ballet perform Dance by Lucinda Childs at Sadler’s Wells. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/the Guardian

4. Minotaur

Ustinov Studio, Bath; August

In a double bill with Benjamin Britten’s cantata Phaedra, Kim Brandstrup told the story of Ariadne in a miniature of dreamlike intensity, full of different movement styles that gave three exceptional dancers – Tommy Franzen, Jonathan Goddard and Laurel Dalley Smith – the chance to shine.

5. The Dan Daw Show

Battersea Arts Centre, London; May

Dan Daw’s confrontational examination of bodies, power and submission has stayed with me more strongly than many prettier dance shows, as much for its tenderness and courage as for the sheer inventiveness of the movement.