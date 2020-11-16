Dance On! review – bursts of joy and beauty from Mark Morris

As some dance companies get slicker in their digital offerings, Mark Morris’s latest videodance evening remains resolutely DIY: the dancers film themselves on their phones and musical director Colin Fowler edits together the sometimes fuzzy footage.

It’s quite possible they like working that way, but it’s also a reminder of how financially stretched even acclaimed, established companies such as Mark Morris Dance Group (celebrating its 40th anniversary this year) are right now. Yet the genial, lo-fi nature of the occasion is exactly what’s appealing about it. The dances themselves are short, from two to seven minutes long, and the rest is engaging chat with Morris and Fowler, calling in from their respective New York homes. It’s like dropping in on a friend’s Zoom meet as they muse on the dance, the music and adapting to the situation we’re all in. This opportunity to get a bit closer to the people making the performances could be a nice legacy of lockdown. Certainly you enjoy the work more when you’re invested in the artists involved.

In this collection there are new dances created over video conference and revamped extracts from existing works. So there’s a snippet from 2016’s Layla and Majnun and an old solo originally danced by Morris himself, revived by Lauren Grant, stamping feet in the dirt as she jigs in the woods (and various other locations) to a heavenly soprano singing some sacred Schubert.

Each film is an experiment. Some of them land, some not so much. When the dancers sent in their recordings, Morris and Fowler didn’t know what they’d get and there are serendipities, like when the bold backdrops of a bright green lawn, a blue sky and a yellow wall can be juxtaposed into a striking collage. Elsewhere, playing with too many edit effects distracts from what the dancers are doing, but then the limits of floor space, the camera frame and the lack of depth sometimes show up the baldness of Morris’s choreography.

The simplicity of the steps works well against Conlon Nancarrow’s frantic music in Allegro Molto, an FX-heavy edit with the dancers scrolling across the screen like the punched notes on a piano roll. It’s short, sweet and raises a smile. And the dance’s bare, haiku-like statements are a great foil to the dense complexity of Empire Garden, set to a Charles Ives trio, played by Fowler with violinist Georgy Valtchev and Yo-Yo Ma, no less, on cello.

Best of all is Promenade Sentimentale, apparently Debussy’s original title for its soundtrack, Clair de Lune. This is a rare occurrence of Morris making the dance first and Fowler choosing the music later, but it works as a complete idea, without gimmicks, built on thoughtful pace and structure, and executed in a way that could only exist on screen. It begins with empty establishing shots and then introduces bodies curled and crouched. They slowly rise up, they spin in dizzying circles and they fall back to earth. It’s the simplest and yet most profound arc there is: we’re born, we briefly live, we die. Sometimes the bodies seem mundane, sad, poetic, comical, or occasionally glorious. They appear in back yards, parks, apartments, beaches and swimming pools – those natural settings placing them as people rather than “dancers”, in a way that’s hard to get away from on stage. They’re simply humans inhabiting landscapes, and that universal image mixed with focused film-making craft turns out to be a hit formula in the ongoing experiment of lockdown-era dance.