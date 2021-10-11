Dance Moms Star Chloe Lukasiak and Skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury Are Dating

Chloe Lukasiak

Chloé Lukasiak and Brooklinn Khoury are officially a couple!

The Dance Moms star and skateboarder are in a relationship, PEOPLE confirms four days after they shared photos together on Instagram.

Last week, Lukasiak and Khoury each shared the same photo to their respective Instagram accounts of the pair laughing together on an oceanside field.

Lukasiak shared an additional picture of the duo sharing an embrace with the ocean in the background.

"My favorite human," Khoury wrote in the caption, while Lukasiak accompanied her post with a single black heart emoji.

While it's not clear how long Lukasiak and Khoury have been dating, they've long engaged with each other on social media, and a source told E! News that "this is not a new relationship." E! News was first to confirm their relationship.

"Chloé has the full support of her loved ones and friends around her," the source told E! News. "They are in love and very sweet together."

Lukasiak has recently opened up about her struggles with anorexia, bulimia and body dysmorphia following her appearance on Dance Moms.

"I just want to kind of open up the conversation, because I think it's a really important topic and one that not a lot of people discuss," she said on her YouTube channel in September. "It's kind of taboo and brushed under the rug. And I just want to start the discussion because I think it's really important to kind of bring light to it."

"Now I'm really happy to say I'm in a beautiful place," she added. "I'm in a beautiful place. I'm in a happy place. I'm in a safe place."