“Dance Moms” cast reunite for 2024 Lifetime special — with no Abby Lee Miller in sight

The cast of Dance Moms is ready to pas de bourrée back on television. Well, at least some of them are.

JoJo Siwa, Chloé Lukasiak, Paige Hyland, Brooke Hyland, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker shared a mirror selfie on the Dance Moms Instagram account with the caption, "You heard it here first. The squad is officially back together for a #DanceMoms reunion coming 2024 only on Lifetime!!"

Dance Mom Kids and Parents Reunite to Celebrate Paige Hyland's Birthday

Dance Moms/Instagram Cast of 'Dance Moms'

Brooke Hyland, who also shared the photo on her own Insta account, wrote, "Took a 10 year break, but returning to your tv for a Dance Moms reunion in 2024."

Hyland and her sister Paige left the show after season 4 in 2014 after their mother was arrested and appeared in court for assaulting Abby Lee Miller, the titular head of the dance company that served as the show's setting.

It's unclear if Miller will be involved in the reunion since Lifetime parted ways with her in 2020 after former castmates alleged Miller made racist remarks. Fans also noted the absence of other non-Abby Lee Millers from the group shot, such as Maddie Ziegler, who found fame outside of Dance Moms thanks to a series of videos with Sia.

Siwa responded to fans in the comments, "Grateful for this day! For everyone wondering about the few people missing, Everyone was invited today but only some wanted to be here."

