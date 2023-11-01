“Dance Moms ”Cast Announces 2024 Reunion Special: 'Took a 10 Year Break'

"The squad is officially back together," JoJo Siwa and the official 'Dance Moms' account announced on Instagram Wednesday

Dance Moms/Instagram 'Dance Moms' will return to the small screen with a reunion special in 2024, Lifetime announced.

Dance Moms is getting the gang back together!

On Wednesday, JoJo Siwa and the show's official account made a joint Instagram post announcing that a group of original cast members will return to television screens for a reunion special next year.

“You heard it here first,” the post read. “The squad is officially back together for a #DanceMoms reunion coming 2024 only on @lifetimetv !!”

The announcement was accompanied with a glammed-up mirror selfie of cast members Chloé Lukasiak, Paige Hyland, Brooke Hyland, Siwa, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker.

Several Dance Moms alumni also shared the news on their own accounts, including Brooke, who wrote, “Took a 10 year break, but returning to your tv for a @dancemomstv reunion in 2024 💘 #DanceMoms.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty The cast of 'Dance Moms' in 2016.

After Siwa, 20, shared the reunion news, fans of the Lifetime series took to the comments section to ask why some of their favorite dancers are not present in the announcement photo — and the TikTok star responded.

“Grateful for this day! For everyone wondering about the few people missing, Everyone was invited today but only some wanted to be here🤍,” Siwa commented.

Abby Lee Miller, founder of Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the Lifetime series took place, was also absent from the announcement post.

The exciting news comes a day after an even larger group of Dance Moms alumni — including several moms — got together to celebrate Paige’s 23rd birthday.

Brooke, 25, posted a selfie from the celebration on her Instagram story and Melissa Gisoni shared a glimpse into the festivities, which featured 11 cast members, including her daughters, Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler.

Brooke, Kendall, 20, Chloé, 22, and Nia Sioux, as well as moms Kelly Hyland, Holly Frazier and Jill Vertes, also celebrated Paige on her special day.

“The gangs all here!!” Gisoni, 55, captioned a selfie of the group on Instagram. "Celebrating Paige’s birthday!"

Gisoni shared a sweet clip of the reality show stars serenading Paige at the party, which she captioned, “Happy birthday Paige!! 🎉❤️ Let’s all wish her the best day ever!! Love you so much!!”

Brooke Hyland/Instagram Brooke Hyland shares a mirror selfie with fellow 'Dance Moms' alums at Paige Hyland's 23rd birthday party.

Paige showed her former costars some love, commenting, “I love you guys more than anything! thank you!!!”

On Monday, Gisoni also shared several photos from a trip to Disneyland with Frazier, 53, and her daughter, Nia, 22, which she captioned, “I didn’t want the day to end!!”



Earlier this year, Nia had another Dance Moms reunion at a different amusement park. In August, Brooke, Nia and Chloé — as well as Chloe’s girlfriend, TikToker Brooklinn Khoury — spent time together at Kennywood, an amusement park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.

Brooke shared a sweet photo of the squad, including Khoury, on her Instagram Story, which she captioned: "Sisters 👯💖.”



