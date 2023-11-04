Dance Moms cast announce 2024 reunion special

Alberto E. Rodriguez - Getty Images

The cast of iconic reality TV series Dance Moms has announced a reunion set for 2024.

The series, which followed the training and careers of children at Abby Lee Miller's dance company, as well as their interpersonal relationships, ran from 2011-2019 – but a reunion is on the horizon.



A picture of several former members of the Lifetime series was jointly posted to the official Dance Moms and Jojo Siwa's Instagram accounts on November 1, with the caption: "You heard it here first. The squad is officially back together for a #DanceMoms reunion coming 2024 only on @lifetimetv !!"

Pictured were former Dance Moms stars Chloe Lukasiak, Paige and Brooke Hyland, Jojo Siwa, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker.

Although fans noticed that some original cast members were missing – like Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, and Nia Sioux – Siwa clarified in the comments that the invite to the reunion was very much open.

"Grateful for this day! For everyone wondering about the few people missing, everyone was invited today but only some wanted to be here," she wrote.

A separate teaser was also posted to the Dance Moms Instagram account, featuring the girls talking to the camera in a short video.

"Hey everybody, we just announced that we are doing a Dance Moms reunion," said Vertes, before Hilliker added: "We're currently filming."

The video continued with Vertes calling the special the "biggest reunion of the century", before asking: "Do you see the smiles? Everyone's happy."

Abby Lee Miller, whose dance company the girls trained at for the duration of the eight-season show, was noticeably absent in both teases.

The TV personality was a divisive figure on the show, often acting overly harshly to the girls. In 2018, she was released from prison after being convicted of fraud.

Dance Moms The Reunion will premiere in 2024.

