Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Feerick dies, days before band’s Sacramento festival

Dance Gavin Dance, one of the most prominent rock bands to emerge from Sacramento, announced that bassist Tim Feerick died unexpectedly Wednesday. He was 34 years old.

“We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night,” the band wrote in social media posts Thursday. “We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”

The band did not announce Feerick’s cause of death or where he died. Feerick was a longtime resident of Folsom and had a residence in San Carlos.

Dance Gavin Dance is the organizer and headliner of Swanfest, a one-day music festival planned for April 23 at Heart Health Park in Sacramento. The event, named after lead guitarist Will Swan, was also to be the opening stop on a 19-leg U.S. tour for the band.

“We will share further updates on Swanfest and our upcoming touring schedule as soon as we have them,” the band’s statement announcing Feerick’s death continued.

Dance Gavin Dance formed in 2005. Feerick began touring with the band in 2009, then become an official member in 2013.

The band has kept close local ties, recording a pair of live albums titled “Tree City Sessions” (2016) and “Tree City Sessions 2” (2020) in Sacramento.

Swanfest started in 2019, before being canceled the next two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.