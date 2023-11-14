Dance event at Broads pub approved by council

The owner said "it’s impossible for this to be a viable business without these functions"

A drum and bass music event will take place at a remote pub on The Broads to help keep the venue open, its promoter said.

South Norfolk Council said the dance night at The Beauchamp Arms, on the banks of the River Yare in Langley, can go ahead on Saturday, 9 December, and was given a temporary event notice (TEN).

Jamie Lloyd, who submitted the application, said: "It's impossible for this to be a viable business without these functions."

The venue, run by Raymond Hollocks, is also facing a licensing review.

The bid was approved by the council's licensing committee after another license for the same venue was rejected over noise complaints.

One complaint came from a boat moored at Coldham Hall, about 2.5 miles (4km) away.

The TEN means the venue can stay open until 03:00 GMT.

The committee heard no complaints had been made when a previous event was held.

A legal spokesperson for the council said the license was granted "because of the antecedent history of this particular promoter, particularly as he indicated he would be using a smaller sound system than that situated in the venue currently".

Mr Hollocks said: "The pub has been here since 1720, it’s impossible for this to be a viable business without these functions.

"We take as much in one event [of this type] as we do in three months normally.

"I’m doing my utmost to keep it going."

He said the noise would be checked and extra security would be put in place.

