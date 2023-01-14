Danai Gurira Hints at Black Panther Spinoff Series Focused on Her Fan-Favorite Okoye Character

Danai Gurira

Michael Kovac/Getty

Danai Gurira is teasing that her Marvel character Okoye will be getting a spinoff Disney+ show.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, 44, stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she was asked if she would be able to confirm reports of a spinoff show featuring her popular character.

While seemingly hesitant to reveal anything at first, Gurira eventually gives in, telling Colbert, "I have been told that I can gently allude to this possibility."

"So, I am gently alluding, just gently," she added to which Colbert responded, "You gently alluding is the Marvel version of a full monty. I can't believe I got anything out of you."

It was reported that Gurira would reprise her Black Panther role in a spinoff series for Disney+ by The Hollywood Reporter back in 2021.

RELATED: Danai Gurira to Reprise Black Panther Role in Sequel, New Disney+ Series: Report

Deadline also reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler was developing the show, citing sources close to the project.

So far, Disney has not yet confirmed the show and has not responded to requests for comment.

Gurira first appeared as Okoye — a general of the Dora Milaje, an all-female group of personal bodyguards for the King of Wakanda — in 2018's Black Panther. She reprised the role in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, 2019's Avengers: Endgame and 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

RELATED: Danai Gurira Gets Emotional Telling Letitia Wright That Chadwick Boseman Would Be 'Very Proud' of Her

The role is one that she takes very seriously, explaining to The Cut in November that she hired an Olympic-level swimming coach to help her train for ocean-set scenes in the latest Black Panther film — despite having swam competitively growing up.

F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox48797#MarvelMBA0500_v004.1046.jpg

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios 2018

"I was like, 'teach me everything,'" said Gurira. "It wasn't really necessary to go in like that, but I went all in. It was really fun to really work at improving my stroke and to see improvement and transformation in my technique and in my speed."

Story continues

The actress also told PEOPLE that she was proud of the film they created and noted that "it meant everything" to have her castmates there to grieve with after the death of the film's lead Chadwick Boseman.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was not an easy journey. It was the whole journey through making this movie, getting it to the finish line," she said. "Sometimes it really felt like, are we going to make it? Even grief, you don't know when it's going to hit you. I really wanted to shout out the new cast members like Michaela [Coel] and Dominique [Thorne] because they seemed to just know to be there for us in certain ways, at certain moments."

She added, "The way that the world expanded beautifully, the right people came in and really understood that we were there to honor this man and we were going through grief as we pursued that goal."