Dana White's Contender Series 76 live updates and official results (8 p.m. ET)

.

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene reporting live from Tuesday's Dana White’s Contender Series 76 event, which begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Dana White's Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC president Dana White on hand to make the decisions.

The 10th and final week of the eighth season will see 10 fighters compete for their shot at a UFC contract. In the feature bout at middleweight, Nick Klein (5-1) will take on Heraldo Souza (9-1-1)

The UFC Apex hosts the card, which streams live on ESPN+.

DWCS 76 full results

Nick Klein vs. Heraldo Souza

Luis Gurule vs. Nick Piccininni

Yadier del Valle vs. Antonio Monteiro

Leslie Hernandez vs. Julieta Martinez

Mohamed Ado vs. Jonathan Micallef

DWCS 76 round-by-round updates

Mohamed Ado vs. Jonathan Micallef

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos: Dana White's Contender Series 76: Best photos

Records: Ado (6-0), Micallef (6-1)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Leslie Hernandez vs. Julieta Martinez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos: Dana White's Contender Series 76: Best photos

Records: Hernandez (4-1), Martinez (7-0)

Division: Strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Yadier del Valle vs. Antonio Monteiro

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos: Dana White's Contender Series 76: Best photos

Records: del Valle (7-0), Monteiro (17-4-1)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Luis Gurule vs. Nick Piccininni

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos: Dana White's Contender Series 76: Best photos

Records: Gurule (9-0), Piccininni (7-0)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Nick Klein vs. Heraldo Souza

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos: Dana White's Contender Series 76: Best photos

Records: Klein (5-1), Souza (9-1-1)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

DWCS 76 faceoffs

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for DWCS 76.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Dana White's Contender Series 76 live updates and official results (8 p.m. ET)