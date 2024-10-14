Dana White's Contender Series 76 weigh-in results, live video stream (noon ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Monday's official Dana White's Contender Series 76 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas. The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday's card, which streams on ESPN+.

For the 10th and final event of the season, 10 fighters will vie for UFC contracts in their fights, including middleweights Nick Klein (5-1) and Heraldo Souza (9-1-1), who headline the show.

The full Dana White's Contender Series 76 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Nick Klein () vs. Heraldo Souza ()

Luis Gurule () vs. Nick Piccininni ()

Yadier del Valle () vs. Antonio Monteiro ()

Leslie Hernandez () vs. Julieta Martinez ()

Mohamed Ado () vs. Jonathan Micallef ()

