Advertisement

Dana White's Contender Series 76 weigh-in results, live video stream (noon ET)

mma junkie staff
·1 min read

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Monday's official Dana White's Contender Series 76 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas. The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday's card, which streams on ESPN+.

For the 10th and final event of the season, 10 fighters will vie for UFC contracts in their fights, including middleweights Nick Klein (5-1) and Heraldo Souza (9-1-1), who headline the show.

The full Dana White's Contender Series 76 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Nick Klein () vs. Heraldo Souza ()

  • Luis Gurule () vs. Nick Piccininni ()

  • Yadier del Valle () vs. Antonio Monteiro ()

  • Leslie Hernandez () vs. Julieta Martinez ()

  • Mohamed Ado () vs. Jonathan Micallef ()

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Dana White's Contender Series 76 weigh-in results, live video stream (noon ET)