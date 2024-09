Dana White's Contender Series 70: Best photos from Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 03: Yuneisy Duben of Venezuela prepares to face Shannon Clark of Canada in a flyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season eight, week four at UFC APEX on September 3, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Check out these photos from the five fights at Dana White's Contender Series 70, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Event photos courtesy of UFC)

Gallery

Dana White's Contender Series: Duben v Clark

Dana White's Contender Series: Duben v Clark

Dana White's Contender Series: Duben v Clark

Dana White's Contender Series: Duben v Clark

Dana White's Contender Series: Duben v Clark

Dana White's Contender Series: Duben v Clark

Dana White's Contender Series: Duben v Clark

Dana White's Contender Series: Duben v Clark

Dana White's Contender Series: Duben v Clark

Dana White's Contender Series: Duben v Clark

Dana White's Contender Series: Duben v Clark

Dana White's Contender Series: Duben v Clark

Dana White's Contender Series: Duben v Clark

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Young v Salkilld

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 8, Week 4

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 8, Week 4

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 8, Week 4

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 8, Week 4

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 8, Week 4

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 8, Week 4

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Dana White's Contender Series 70: Best photos from Las Vegas