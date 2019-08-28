Dana White wraps up Contender Series Season 3; addresses Conor McGregor and Anthony Johnson (video)

Dana White Contender Series 3 scrum

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hear everything Dana White had to say after he wrapped up Dana White's Contenders Series Season 3 on Tuesday.

White talked about Conor McGregor's bar fight, Anthony Johnson's UFC return, and Paige VanZant making more money from Instagram than from fighting.

He also addressed the future of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

TRENDING > Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov take out Michael Johnson (fight video)

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.