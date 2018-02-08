Dana White ‘Wouldn't Be Shocked' if Brock Lesnar Returned to the UFC in 2018

It was only a few months ago that former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar was being called out by Jon Jones for a potential super fight that would see the current WWE superstar make his return to the Octagon.

Sadly, that match-up fell apart just weeks later when Jones tested positive for steroids, which landed him on suspension with no resolution to date on when he might make his return to action.

Lesnar at least seemed interested in the possibility of returning to face Jones after his last fight in the UFC was overturned to a no contest when he also tested positive for a banned substance that resulted in a one-year suspension and his eventual retirement from fighting.

While Lesnar is still under contract to WWE currently, UFC president Dana White admitted that he could still see a scenario where the hulking heavyweight makes his return to action during 2018.

“Anything is possible,” White said about Lesnar on “UFC Tonight.” “Brock has always shown interest in coming over and fighting in the UFC. I wouldn't be shocked if he gave it one more shot.”

Here's our full interview with @DanaWhite as he announces the #UFC222 card, addresses the Woodley-Diaz rumors and @FloydMayweather's chances of coming to the UFC! https://t.co/kr7TWez9NL — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 8, 2018





For Lesnar to return, he would not only have to declare his intention to fight again, but he would also have to undergo at least six months of drug testing from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), while also serving out the remainder of his suspension from the previous positive drug test.

Story Continues

While those are certainly hurdles to overcome, Lesnar is still one of the biggest draws in the history of the sport and he could potentially earn in one UFC fight what he reportedly makes per year in the WWE.

TRENDING > Matt Brown Wants to Punch ‘Piece of S–’ Snoop Dogg for Conor McGregor Comments

Lesnar previously stated that his exit from the UFC several years ago never sat well with him because so much of his career was robbed due to a crippling bout of diverticulitis.

At 40 years of age, Lesnar isn't a young man anymore, but he's still a physical freak and there's no end to match-ups he could land in the UFC that could headline a pay-per-view card. Now it's just a matter of Lesnar deciding he wants to make one more go in mixed martial arts or stick with his professional wrestling career until he decides to retire.