Dana White: ‘We’re working on’ Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko as next UFC women’s flyweight title fight

LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White was noncommittal in the immediate aftermath of UFC 285, the event during which Alexa Grasso shocked the world and submitted long-reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko. But in the time since, it appears he’s made up his mind.

At a UFC Fight Night 224 post-fight news conference Saturday, White told reporters that the promotion plans on running the matchup back as the division’s next title fight.

“We’re working on that, too,” White said, when MMA Junkie asked if the fight was next. “That’s one of the fights we’re definitely working on right now.”

White did not reveal a timeline or targeted location for the rematch.

Grasso (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) became UFC women’s flyweight champion in Round 4 of her March 4 title bout vs. Shevchenko when she submitted the then-champion to cash as a +180 underdog on average across major online sports books (per BestFightOdds).

With the victory, Grasso extended her winning streak and became the first woman in 10 fights to defeat Shevchenko, who had reigned over the division since December 2018.

Top contenders Manon Fiorot, Taila Santos, and Erin Blanchfield also sit within an arm’s reach of title contention. None of the three are currently booked.

