Dana White Wants Max Holloway to Move to Lightweight Now

Max Holloway cemented his spot as the best featherweight in the sport on Saturday night with a thrilling win over Brian Ortega to cap off UFC 231 in Toronto.

Now UFC president Dana White believes it's time for Holloway to put featherweight behind him and begin testing the waters at 155 pounds instead.

"Listen, Max is a grown man and we need to talk but I'd like to see Max go to [155] now," White said at the UFC 231 post fight press conference. "I think that the guy is 27 going on 28 years old, he's in the prime of his life, never looked better. Continues to improve every single fight that he's in and I think he's done everything he can do at [145].

"Why keep cutting that weight and I think there's some big things for him at 55."

While his win over Ortega was technically just the second defense of his featherweight title, Holloway is riding a 13-fight win streak in the division with victories over many of the top contenders including a pair of TKO's against former champion Jose Aldo.

Holloway already flirted with a move to lightweight earlier this year when he accepted a short notice fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 but ultimately was forced out of the contest due to concerns over his weight cut to get down to 155 pounds.

White admitted he has 'a lot' of influence over Holloway's next fight, which is why he hopes the reigning king at 145-pounds is open to the idea of competing at lightweight.

While he wasn't ready to start matchmaking on Saturday night, White says there are plenty of interesting fights for Holloway at lightweight including that showdown with Nurmagomedov or potentially the chance to avenge his last loss against Conor McGregor.

"If Holloway goes to 55, everybody in the top five is a fun fight for him," White said.

For now, Holloway is just going to enjoy his victory before making any decisions about what comes next but he's said numerous times that he's open to a move to the lightweight division if the right opportunities present themselves.