Dana White: UFC’s Mexican Independence Day event at Las Vegas’ new Sphere will be ‘greatest live combat sports show’ ever

NEW YORK – The octagon is headed to the recently opened Sphere in Las Vegas in 2024, and UFC CEO Dana White promises it’s going to be a mind-blowing experience.

After previously teasing his intentions to host a future event in the one-of-a-kind venue, White said he’s gone through the process of formally booking the location for Mexican Independence Day 2024.

“Mexican Independence Day, we are booked for The Sphere,” White told MMA Junkie at Saturday’s UFC 295 post-fight news conference. “And we are already working on the creative for the show.”

There will be no shortage of obstacles in the way of facilitating a show at The Sphere that meets the UFC’s production standards. It’s a unique venue, and White said he wants to maximize the capabilities.

White said he is confident the UFC will navigate the terrain and create something that will be a different level of spectacle than anything that’s ever been seen in combat sports.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge, and I love every minute of it,” White said. “I can’t wait to dive into this thing. We’re reaching out – as I get more of the pieces of the puzzle put together, I will let you guys know as it comes along. I am super excited about this. I love challenges. Everyone keeps saying to me, ‘I don’t understand how you’re going to put the octagon in there. I don’t understand how you’re going to do this, I don’t understand how you’re going to do that.’ Remember that I said this to you tonight: I’m going to put on the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen.”

