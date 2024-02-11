Dana White: UFC 300 doesn’t have its main event yet, and ‘who knows who’ it will be

UFC 300 apparently still is waiting on its headlining act.

UFC CEO Dana White recently said the promotion still is working on the lineup for UFC 300 and that the main event fight has yet to be finalized.

There’s been plenty of speculation in the MMA community on who will headline UFC 300 or if the promotion is done booking the bigger fights for the card since several already have been announced. Although White has nothing official, he can assure there are a couple more fights the UFC is trying to add – and that includes the main event.

“Who knows who’s going to be the UFC 300 headliner,” White told reporters on Friday. “It’s been interesting, I can tell you that.

“Obviously, we want to deliver. I keep saying this: (Deiveson) Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt is literally the first fight of the night. So when you look at the card how it sits today, every single (fight) could be a main event on a Fight Night or a pay-per-view. We’re just waiting for that last one. We’ve got two more fights we have to put together. We’re working on it.”

White has ruled out the possibility in recent weeks of Conor McGregor being the potential headliner, even though the Irishman has teased it multiple times for his return. UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones also said he was offered the opportunity, but is not fit to compete April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

On paper, it looks like the UFC has limited options in terms of its available stars.

The latest UFC 300 lineup includes:

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – for BMF title

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan – for strawweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal

Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie