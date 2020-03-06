Dana White tells anyone who doesn’t like Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo ‘don’t watch it’

Dana White

Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will put his title on the line against Jose Aldo in the UFC 250 main event, but not everyone has been happy since that fight was made official.

While both Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan are riding win streaks in the 135-pound division, Aldo will instead get the shot despite losing to Marlon Moraes in his only fight in the weight class.

Regardless of the result on his record, UFC president Dana White argues that Aldo deserved the victory and a win over a former title contender like Moraes should earn him the opportunity to fight for the belt.

“I think (Aldo) won,” White said when speaking to TMZ about the fight. “I think the judges got it wrong and he won the fight. When you’ve done what Cejudo has done, he agrees.

“He texted me right after the fights and said Aldo won that fight. He wants to fight Aldo. He wants to fight the legend.”

White first revealed that Cejudo messaged him almost immediately after Aldo’s fight ended this past December and asked for that matchup as his first title defense at 135 pounds. Ultimately, Cejudo’s wish was granted, while Aldo will get a championship opportunity at bantamweight after serving as the longest reigning featherweight champion in UFC history.

When it comes to complaints about Aldo getting the title shot against Cejudo, White says there’s a very easy option available to fans who don’t want to see it.

“Then don’t watch it!” White shouted. “People are full of s--t. People are full of s--t, it’s going to be an incredible fight. Aldo absolutely deserves this. Cejudo wants it.

“The champ-champ, the guy who won belts in two divisions wants to fight Aldo. So what does that mean? And Cejudo isn’t a guy running around looking for easy fights.”

Cejudo will face Aldo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes taking on Felicia Spencer in a second title fight on the card on May 9.