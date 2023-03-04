Dana White shuts door on Francis Ngannou: ‘He’ll never be in the UFC again’

UFC president Dana White does not appear interested in any future dealings with former heavyweight champion and current free agent Francis Ngannou.

In a media scrum following the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-ins, White was asked if it was possible for the promotion to revisit negotiations with Ngannou to face the winner of Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane.

“No,” White told reporters (via ESPN). “No. We negotiated with him for years. It’s over, that’s over. He’ll never be in the UFC again.”

A few minutes later, White doubled down when asked to clarify if he truly meant there would be no more communication with Ngannou going forward.

“Yeah, I never say never, but I’ll give you a never on that one,” White said. “We tried.”

In January, when White announced the UFC 285 main event between Jones and Gane, he also announced Ngannou was released and free to fight elsewhere, ending his run with the promotion that began in 2016.

Ngannou is currently focused on landing a big boxing match with the likes of Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. He has said a return to MMA was always a part of his plan, although it appears the UFC is no longer interested in his services.

As for who could be next to face the champion crowned at UFC 285, former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic said he has been told he will be next in line, but there has not been official confirmation from the promotion.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie