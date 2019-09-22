Dana White says Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 is next UFC heavyweight title fight

Daniel Cormier - Dana White - Stipe Miocic

It appears that UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic isn't going to get a new opponent any time soon. UFC president Dana White recently stated that Miocic's next bout will once again be opposite Daniel Cormier.

While Cormier has had one other bout against Derrick Lewis in the mix, Mioic has faced Cormier in his last two bouts and now is bound for a third consecutive fight with the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cormier took the heavyweight belt from Miocic at UFC 226 in July of 2018. He went on to defend it against Lewis in November, but then Miocic took it back from him at UFC 241 in August.

Following UFC 241, it was unclear what direction Cormier was headed. He has long been talking about retirement, but appears to have decided against it, at least according to White.

"Stipe is recovering from that fight. He's got some bumps and bangs from that fight, and yeah, we're gonna do that trilogy," White said during an interview on Barstool Sports. "Yes, (Miocic vs. Cormier 3 is next)."

News of the trilogy isn't likely to sit well with heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou, who believed that he was next for the UFC heavyweight title shot.

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN+ 17 gets ugly following Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens no contest

Ngannou lost his bid to take the belt from Miocic at UFC 220 in January 2018. His confidence shaken, he then lost to Lewis in his next fight, but has since returned to form.

Ngannou is currently on a three-fight winning streak with consecutive first-round knockouts of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior Dos Santos.

Dana White plans for Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier trilogy, Conor McGregor's return, and more

(Courtesy of Barstool Sports)