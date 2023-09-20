Dana White says Raul Rosas Jr. ‘destroyed’ Noche UFC in terms of views: Fans ‘love that kid’

LAS VEGAS – If numbers are any indicator, Raul Rosas Jr.’s hype is still alive and well.

Rosas (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) rebounded from his first-career loss to Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 in April with a lightning quick TKO finish of Terrence Mitchell this past Saturday at Noche UFC.

Rosas was being called overhyped by many after his dominant loss to Rodriguez, but according to UFC CEO Dana White, the interest was still there to watch him compete – and the numbers prove it.

“It was incredible,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters following Dana White’s Contender Series 63 at the UFC Apex. “He came out and absolutely dominated a real guy, tough guy, and looked good doing it. He got the pop.

“I don’t know what it was like for you guys, but on my socials – I’ll give you an example: the faceoff between Valentina and Alexa did 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours. He did 3 million views in less than 24 hours. He doubled what the main event did and destroyed the rest of the card as far as views. They love that kid.”

White doesn’t think 18-year-old Rosas is ready to headline an event just yet but plans on putting him on the UFC’s next Mexico card after seeing Noche UFC’s success.

“After what happened on Saturday night, we’re going to Mexico,” White said. “He won’t be headlining Mexico, but he’ll be there. So, we’re already in the works for a Mexico fight.”

