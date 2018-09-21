Dana White Says Conor McGregor is Better Than Muhammad Ali at Mental Warfare

Dana White and Conor McGregor UFC 229 NYC Presser

UFC president Dana White characterized the UFC 229 New York Press Conference with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov the darkest UFC promotional event that he could think of.

While White had an odd feeling coming out of the press conference, he was still amazed by McGregor's approach to Nurmagomedov, calling the Irishman the "master of mental warfare," even going so far as to proclaim that he is better at it than the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, who was a master button pusher.

Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.