Dana White said former President Donald Trump will attend UFC 264 for McGregor-Poirier bout

Former President Donald Trump will apparently be in Las Vegas this weekend.

UFC president Dana White told TMZ on Friday that Trump will be sitting Octagon-side for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the third bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

White, an avid Trump supporter, said that Trump isn’t going to be ‘hiding in a box somewhere. That’s not his style.” He will instead sit on the floor behind White.

Saturday’s appearance will be one of Trump's first public appearances, outside of his political rallies, since he left office.

Trump has long history with UFC, Dana White

Saturday’s bout will be the second Trump has attended in recent years.

He attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in 2019, which officially made him the first sitting or former president to attend a MMA fight, though he received a mixed reaction from the crowd — which is about the best reaction he can hope for at a sporting event.

Trump attended several college football games throughout his time in office, and attended a 2019 World Series game in Washington — but he was booed vigorously.

White and Trump have known each other for at least two decades, too, dating back to when White hosted some of his first UFC events at Trump’s casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. White spoke in support of Trump at both the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Conventions, and occasionally spoke at campaign rallies for him, too.

Trump won’t be the only celebrity in attendance. According to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker all have plans to show up, too.

While it's unclear what kind of reaction Trump will receive at T-Mobile Arena, it's safe to assume that he won't get as warm of a welcome as the long list of celebrities that are also making the trip.

UFC president Dana White, seen here at a campaign rally in 2020, said that former President Donald Trump will sit with him for UFC 246 on Saturday in Las Vegas. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: