Dana White rips Australian media after UFC 312: 'The biggest p*ssies of all time'

Dana White went on a rant towards Australian media after UFC 312.

It's no secret that UFC CEO White is not a fan of the media in general, but he took it up a notch when going off on the Australian media for their coverage of Sean Strickland (29-7 MMA, 16-7 UFC), who lost a unanimous decision to middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (23-2 MMA, 9-0 UFC) in Saturday's main event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Prior to Strickland's fight, The Daily Telegraph dubbed him as the "UFC's biggest imbecile" and urged someone to knock him out. White accused the local media of being oversensitive.

"Listen: For a place that is so tough – everything on land and in the water can kill you – you have the biggest p*ssies I've ever seen in the media in my life," White told reporters during Saturday's UFC 312 post-event news conference. "I saw a story where a guy was like, 'I saw Dana do a podcast with the premiere and it physically made me sick.' Holy f*cking sh*t. You guys have to have the biggest p*ssies of all time in the media here, just for the record."

White preaches free speech. While he addressed Bryce Mitchell's controversial comments about Adolf Hitler, he did not punish him.

"I'm a big believer in free speech," White said. "It probably seems worse when you come here because your media are such weak human beings. I thought we had weak media (in the U.S.) You guys win hands down. We were actually laughing about it. We were reading the story in the back and cracking up at that guy. That guy's got to be the biggest f*cking wimp on planet Earth. Even your people know that your media are f*cking weak. They even know. They know it. We know it. We all know it now. I didn't know it. Now I know."

