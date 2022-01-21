Dana White responds to Nate Diaz: ‘He’ll get a fight when the time comes’

Nate Diaz and Dana White

UFC president Dana White responded to Nate Diaz' recent social media comments directed toward the fight promotion's timeframe for his next match.

Diaz has been trying to book a fight against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, and on Wednesday he told the UFC that “it’s time.”

“@ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this f*cker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time,” wrote Diaz.

White was questioned about Diaz' tweet during an interview on The Jim Rome Show, and didn't give an approximate timeframe for Diaz' next fight.

"Here's the reality. We've got all these guys, 750 guys under contract. I'm contractually obligated to get these guys three fights a year. We're booked right now until May, like May 2nd, or something like that," White said. "Diaz will get a fight when the time comes."

Earlier this month, Poirier said in an interview that he was approached about taking a short-notice fight against Diaz.

“Something that got the flame going is a couple of days ago, I got a phone call,” Poirier said during an interview with Teddy Atlas in early January. “I can’t talk about it yet, but it’s a very short-notice thing and something I hate to do is stack things against myself and take a fight on short notice.”

“I don’t owe these guys nothing, it is Nate Diaz," Poirier revealed.

A fight between Diaz and Poirier may not be on the table anymore. When questioned if Poirier would be Diaz' next fight, White pivoted.

"As we get closer to the date that he (Diaz) would fight, we'll see what the landscape looks like, and we'll see what's next," White said.