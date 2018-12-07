Dana White: Rachael Ostovich is 'cool with' accused abuser Greg Hardy being on her fight card

Dana White believes in second chances and showcasing accused violent offenders next to victims of domestic violence. (Getty)

Last month, UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich was hospitalized with a broken orbital bone after suffering a domestic violence attack.

She was initially removed from her scheduled Jan. 19 UFC Fight Night bout against Paige VanZant because of her injury. Days later, she got medical clearance to compete, and the fight is now back on.

Accused violent offender placed on card with Ostovich

On Wednesday, UFC president Dana White announced that Greg Hardy will make his UFC debut on the same card.

The news raised eyebrows with the former NFL pass rusher having been blackballed from the league for a domestic violence conviction that was later overturned when the alleged victim declined to cooperate with prosecution on appeal.

Hardy’s accuser said he threatened to kill her, beat her repeatedly and slammed her hand with a toilet seat before throwing her onto a bed covered with guns.

White says Ostovich is ‘cool with’ Hardy decision

White responded to the criticism on Thursday, explaining that everything’s OK because Ostovich is “cool with it.”

“I called Rachel Ostovich and walked her through this situation, and her take on it was, ‘His story isn’t my story. Everybody’s story is different, and I believe in second chances. I have no problem fighting on the same card with this guy,'” White told TSN. “She was totally cool with it and having her support was a key factor in that decision.”

TSN reported that Ostovich confirmed that White’s statement was accurate.

“Everything Dana said is true and I think he covered it well,” Ostovich wrote to TSN. “I would love to move forward and focus on training.”

Typical decision for White, UFC

The decision should come as no surprise to those who follow White and the UFC. White, a man who actively promotes his relationship with President Donald Trump and uses phrases like “f—— cokehead nutball” to describe his rivals, is not a man who backs down from controversy.

Where the NFL is all over the place and demonstrates no plan in how to deal with athletes accused of violence against women, White is clear with UFC’s stance.

While that stance is in the spirit of second chances and providing employment opportunities to people accused of misdeeds, it also involves showcasing accused violent offenders next to victims of domestic violence.

